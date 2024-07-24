argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.00% of argenx worth $234,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $11.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.87. 443,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,773. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $539.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $409.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARGX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on argenx from $490.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.10.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

