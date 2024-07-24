Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359,664 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $25,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

