AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Down 7%

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.06 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.60 ($0.20). 7,473,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 2,524,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.78 ($0.22).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($51.73) target price on shares of AFC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFC Energy

AFC Energy Stock Performance

About AFC Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.45. The firm has a market cap of £116.60 million, a PE ratio of -797.10 and a beta of 2.42.

(Get Free Report)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.