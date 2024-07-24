AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Down 7%

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.06 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.60 ($0.20). 7,473,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 2,524,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.78 ($0.22).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($51.73) target price on shares of AFC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AFC Energy
AFC Energy Stock Performance
About AFC Energy
AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AFC Energy
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.