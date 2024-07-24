238,195 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 238,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after buying an additional 520,677 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,547,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,374,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.86. 5,932,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000,770. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

