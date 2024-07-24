23,044 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth about $58,477,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth about $36,988,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DV. Bank of America downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,007. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $35,315.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $262,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

