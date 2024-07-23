Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 587937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 5.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

