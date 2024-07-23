Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $43.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

ZION stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after buying an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $67,694,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

