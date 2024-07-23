Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $326.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $337.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 53,265 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

