XRUN Price Hits $0.0449 on Top Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, XRUN has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $14.92 million and approximately $43,580.13 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

