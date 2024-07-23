XRUN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,858.37 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $47,858.37 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

