XDC Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16.69 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XDC Network has traded 0% lower against the dollar. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $451.66 million and $16.69 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,930,299,098 coins and its circulating supply is 14,912,089,432 coins. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XDC Network (XDC) is an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance. It utilizes the XDC protocol, providing smart contract support, high transaction throughput, and fast transaction times. The network aims to bridge the gap in global infrastructure financing by leveraging blockchain technology to connect investors and developers securely. The XDC token serves as the utility token within the XinFin ecosystem, facilitating settlement and powering various DApps. Use cases include TradeFinex.org for structured financial requirements and applications such as MyContract, Kramaa, Land Registry, iFactor, Blockdegree, and TurantPay. The platform was created by three co-founders with expertise in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

