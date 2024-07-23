WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.57.

NYSE:WNS opened at $56.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $75.12.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in WNS by 19.7% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 406.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WNS by 64.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in WNS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

