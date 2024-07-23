Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.73

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.73 and last traded at $79.73, with a volume of 7634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.17.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,098 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $287,884.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,367.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $287,884.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,367.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $136,385.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,170 shares of company stock worth $3,292,193 over the last three months. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.