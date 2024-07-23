Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

