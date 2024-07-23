Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Trading Down 3.6%

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.70 and last traded at $102.43. Approximately 266,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,374,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 471.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.