Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. 750,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

