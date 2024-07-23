Western Resources (TSE:WPX) Shares Down 5.6%

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WPX – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 167,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 659,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17.
Western Resources Corp, formerly Western Potash Corp, is a Canada-based company, which intends to be able to pursue investment opportunities in other resource properties that may contain metals or minerals other than potash and in jurisdictions that may be outside of Saskatchewan. The Company considers alternative value enhancing opportunities for those resource properties, such as joint ventures, spin-offs or business combinations.
