Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $12.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

