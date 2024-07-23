Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is an increase from Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.04.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
