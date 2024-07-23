Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

WABC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 47.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

