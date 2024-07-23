Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

WABC stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.12% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $9,733,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $9,515,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 252,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 104,029 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 37,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,874,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

