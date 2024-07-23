West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of WFG opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $89.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 1.16.
WFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
