WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.65

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 30644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

WesBanco Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 49,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 6.1% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Articles

