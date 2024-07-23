Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Tower Hill Mines (THM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: THM) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

THM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. 120,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,970. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $90.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

