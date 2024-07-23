WAX Price Hits $0.0409 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. WAX has a total market capitalization of $141.20 million and approximately $20.24 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

