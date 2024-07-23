Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $38.18 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $38.18 million and $981,157.35 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00044966 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,121,629 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

