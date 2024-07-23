Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.48

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.48 and last traded at $142.48, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average of $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

