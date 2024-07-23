Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.15 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other Vizsla Silver news, Director Simon Cmrlec sold 100,000 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$240,000.00. In other Vizsla Silver news, Senior Officer Jennifer Hanson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$84,480.00. Also, Director Simon Cmrlec sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$240,000.00.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

