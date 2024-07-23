Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 164,385 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after buying an additional 123,307 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

