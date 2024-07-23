Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $264.72 and last traded at $265.26. Approximately 1,257,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,805,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.72.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.50. The company has a market capitalization of $485.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.