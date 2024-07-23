Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 31st

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.
Viridien Stock Up 20.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGYY opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $448.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.90. Viridien has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.
About Viridien
