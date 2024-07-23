Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 0.3%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.58. Approximately 521,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,703,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.63.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,820 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $294,380,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 525,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $78,586,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

