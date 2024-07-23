Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,206 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 34.6% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

