VerusCoin (VRSC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $104.35 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $104.35 million and approximately $3,465.59 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,830,495 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,823,116.9545435. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.30295468 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,357.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

