Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Ted White Sells 32,469 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,854.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

VRCA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 287,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,165. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 905.83% and a negative return on equity of 229.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,199 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

