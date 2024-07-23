Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,611,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,794,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $3,346,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

