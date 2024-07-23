UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $5.74 on Top Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $5.74 or 0.00008700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.31 billion and $579,846.75 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00108193 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,917,752 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

