UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $558.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $581.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

