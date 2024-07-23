uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 35.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.97. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

