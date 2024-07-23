UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,255,000 after purchasing an additional 781,929 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.23. 1,063,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,594. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.85%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

