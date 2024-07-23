Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $90.00 at TD Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $68.80. 2,440,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,838,768. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

