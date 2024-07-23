Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total transaction of $2,529,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,137,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $529.58. 73,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.47. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $533.81. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.17.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

