Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $58,641,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,095 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognex by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 598,207 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Cognex by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,576,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 312,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Cognex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 428,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,263. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

