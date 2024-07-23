Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 945 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 22,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,869 shares of company stock valued at $15,870,933. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

PAYX stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.17. The company had a trading volume of 811,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,182. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

