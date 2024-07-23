Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 271 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AON were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.36.

AON Trading Up 0.2 %

AON traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.60. 264,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,851. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

