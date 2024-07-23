Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 432 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CSX were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.80. 5,816,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,732,893. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.