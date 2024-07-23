Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Makes New $204,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,797,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,297,000 after buying an additional 338,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 449,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

