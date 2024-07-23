Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Invests $253,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET traded up $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.37. The stock had a trading volume of 655,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,523. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.18.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

