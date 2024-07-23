Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.01. The company had a trading volume of 837,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

