Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $233,000 Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,048,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 80,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

